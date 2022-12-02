Texas State is finalizing a deal to make G.J. Kinne the school's next head football coach, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel, confirming multiple reports Thursday.

In his first season as coach, Kinne guided FCS' Incarnate Word to a 10-1 record and a second straight Southland Conference title this year. It's set to play Furman in the second round of the FCS playoffs this weekend after receiving a first-round bye.

Kinne previously was the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UCF.

A former quarterback, he was a member of the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets.

Texas State fired coach Jake Spavital earlier this week.

He went 13-35 over four years and 4-8 in back-to-back seasons to end his tenure.