Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, sources told ESPN. He'll enter as a graduate transfer and will have one season remaining of eligibility.

Jurkovec has been Boston College's starting quarterback the past three seasons after transferring from Notre Dame. He has been productive when healthy, as he'll be one of the more seasoned quarterbacks to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Jurkovec started 24 games during his three seasons at Boston College and flashed with promise when healthy.

Jurkovec hasn't played since getting knocked out of BC's 13-3 loss at UConn on Oct. 29. He suffered minor knee and rib injuries that are expected to be healed soon. He'd be available at full health for spring practice wherever he transfers, according to sources.

Jurkovec is looking for an opportunity to play, develop and lead a program, according to sources. He's hoping that a strong season could help his prospects for the 2024 NFL draft, and he realizes that both he and his new program would mutually benefit from him having a strong season.

Jurkovec is a dual-threat quarterback who has thrown for 5,405 yards with 37 touchdown passes in his career. He has rushed for nine more touchdowns, accounting for 568 rushing yards in his career. In terms of a system, he has played in both spread and pro-styles and is comfortable in both.

Jurkovec broke out in the 2020 season after transferring from Notre Dame, as he had 17 touchdown passes, five interceptions and led BC to wins over Pitt, Syracuse and Duke.

Jurkovec's 2021 season got derailed by a freak hand injury he suffered against UMass in Week 2. It limited him to six starts, as the Eagles went 4-2 in those starts, which included a home upset of Virginia Tech.

This year, Jurkovec threw for 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions behind a makeshift offensive line, as BC's injuries forced converted defensive linemen and former walk-ons to start. Jurkovec had 11 touchdown passes and eight interceptions as BC struggled to run and protect the quarterback. The Eagles were the third worst team in college football in sacks allowed -- 3.83 per game -- and are last in the country in rushing offense.

Boston College found its starting quarterback of the future in Jurkovec's absence. Redshirt freshman Emmett Morehead threw for 330 yards in Boston College's upset of No. 16 NC State, the program's first win over an AP Top 25 team since 2014. Morehead finished throwing for 1,165 yards, completing 60% with nine touchdown passes.