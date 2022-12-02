Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna was dismissed from the team Friday, sources confirmed to ESPN, following his arrest this week on child pornography charges.

Kitna is facing two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography. Two of the five charges, which still need to be formalized by the state attorney's office, are second-degree felonies that could result in a prison term of up to 15 years and a fine of up to $10,000. The other three are third-degree felonies.

Kitna was released from jail on $80,000 bond Thursday, with the conditions of his release including an order not to have any unsupervised contact with minors and not to have any internet access.

His parents, Jon and Jennifer Kitna, promised Judge Meshon Rawls that they would supervise their 19-year-old son at home in Burleson, Texas. Jon Kitna, who played 14 seasons in the NFL, serves as a high school coach in Burleson.

A redshirt freshman, Jalen Kitna appeared in four games for the Gators this season, completing 10 of 14 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown.

Florida had suspended Kitna indefinitely immediately following his arrest Wednesday.

The Orlando Sentinel first reported Kitna's dismissal from the team.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.