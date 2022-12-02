Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer Friday.

King threw for 1,220 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions in six games this season for the Aggies. He was the No. 46 prospect in the 2020 class out of Longview, Texas, and signed with the Aggies with plenty of fanfare surrounding his college potential.

He redshirted his first season in 2020 and started the first two games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury. King once again started the season opener in 2022 but had a roller-coaster season that included another injury.

Texas A&M, which finished with a 5-7 record, does not have a quarterback committed in the 2023 class. The Aggies could go to the transfer portal to add depth at the position.

LSU transfer quarterback Max Johnson played in four games, throwing three touchdowns, and true freshman Conner Weigman saw action in five games, throwing for 896 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.