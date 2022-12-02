Arizona State is set to hire Cal Poly coach Beau Baldwin as offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.

Baldwin, who finished his third season at Cal Poly with a 4-21 overall record, will join new Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham and be the team's offensive play-caller. He served as Cal's offensive coordinator from 2017 to 2019. Baldwin had his most success as Eastern Washington's coach, winning an FCS national title in 2010 and five Big Sky titles.

247 Sports first reported ASU targeting Baldwin for the coordinator job.

The 50-year-old Baldwin played quarterback at Central Washington and began his coaching career there. Cal ranked 108th nationally in scoring and 118th in yards per play during Baldwin's tenure.

Dillingham, who came to ASU after serving as offensive coordinator at Oregon, has said he will assign play-calling to a coordinator.