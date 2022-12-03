Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, the team's starter for the past two seasons, will return to the Razorbacks in 2023 rather than enter the NFL draft.

Jefferson announced his decision Friday on Instagram, writing that his dreams "wouldn't be complete without one more year on The Hill."

A redshirt junior from Mississippi, Jefferson has completed 67.8% of his passes for 5,037 yards with 43 touchdowns and only eight interceptions the past two seasons. He added 1,174 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Jefferson has 14 career games with multiple touchdown passes and recorded a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown in six games this fall. His seven rushing touchdowns this season are the most by an Arkansas quarterback since Matt Jones in 2003.