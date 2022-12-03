South Carolina junior cornerback Cam Smith, Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 19 overall prospect for 2023, is declaring for the NFL draft.

Smith announced the decision Friday on Twitter.

"I will always be a Gamecock," he wrote. "I hope to continue to make Gamecock Nation proud throughout my career. I will forever miss running out of the tunnel on Saturdays with my brothers in front of 80,000 fans. I do know, though, it's time for me to move on to the next chapter in my life."

The 6-foot, 188-pound Smith is the second-best available corner in the draft, according to Kiper's 2023 draft position rankings.

Smith had 27 tackles (23 solo) with five passes defended and an interception for the Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4 SEC) in 2022.

In 33 career games for South Carolina, he had 91 tackles (69 solo), 18 pass deflections and six interceptions.

South Carolina ended the regular season with back-to-back victories over a pair of top-10 teams in Tennessee and Clemson.