Coastal Carolina is "cautiously optimistic" that quarterback Grayson McCall will be able to return for the Sun Belt title game at Troy on Saturday, sources told ESPN. McCall will be a game-time decision with a foot injury, according to sources, and the optimism stems from the way that he practiced this week.

"He's not 100 percent," one source said. "But he's not 60. He's closer to being healthy than he's banged up."

McCall has been out with a foot injury since early November, and on Nov. 9 coach Jamey Chadwell gave a timetable for him to return at three-to-six weeks. The school announced he'd be out for the remainder of the regular season. Chadwell has been ambiguous about McCall's status publicly all week, and a final decision isn't expected to be made until right before game time.

McCall is a two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year who is 28-3 as a starting quarterback the past three years. He's one of the most accomplished and prolific quarterbacks in the sport, as he has thrown for 7,700 yards in his career and has 75 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions.

What will be monitored closely on Saturday is his mobility, as a key part of McCall's effectiveness is both his running ability and the threat of him running. He has rushed for 1,035 yards and 15 touchdowns, although only 165 of those yards came this season.

Without McCall last week, Coastal Carolina (9-2) lost 47-7 at James Madison. It beat Southern Miss 26-23 without him on Nov. 12. The injury came in the second half of a win over Appalachian State on Nov. 3.