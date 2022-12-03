ATLANTA -- Georgia's top receiver this season, Ladd McConkey, was ruled out of the second half of the SEC championship game on Saturday after experiencing what coach Kirby Smart called tendinitis in his knees.

Smart said it was a continuation of knee issues that have bothered McConkey through much of the season.

A 6-foot redshirt sophomore, McConkey entered the game leading all Georgia receivers in catches (46) and touchdowns (4).

McConkey had five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown against LSU before he sustained the injury in the second quarter.

McConkey went to the medical tent and spent time on the stationary bike before going into the locker room at halftime with Georgia winning, 35-10, before it went on to win 50-30.

Starting offensive lineman Warren McClendon was also sidelined with what Smart called a "light MCL" injury. Smart said he didn't know how long he'd be out of action.

LSU starting quarterback Jayden Daniels was also injured during the game.

He was replaced by backup Garrett Nussmeier, who led a touchdown drive during LSU's first possession of the second half.