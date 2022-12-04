Mason Cobb, Oklahoma State's leading tackler this season, announced Saturday that he has entered the transfer portal.

Cobb, a 6-foot junior from Provo, Utah, has two years of eligibility remaining.

"I will always be a Cowboy at heart!" he wrote in a statement posted on his Twitter account. "It's time for me to move onto the next chapter in my life and make the decision that's best for me."

Cobb led all Oklahoma State players this season with 96 tackles, including a team-high 13 tackles for loss. He also posted 11 quarterback hurries, two sacks, one interception and one forced fumble this season.

The transfer portal is closed to nongraduates until Monday. The portal will stay open to nongraduates through Jan. 18.

There will be another 15-day open period from May 1-15.