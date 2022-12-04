CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Clemson benched starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei after two series in the ACC championship game against North Carolina on Saturday, turning to backup Cade Klubnik to provide a spark.

Klubnik did just that, going 10-of-11 for 149 yards and a touchdown in the first half to give Clemson a two-touchdown lead at the break.

Uiagalelei struggled from the start, going 2-of-5 for 10 yards. Both his drives ended in three-and-outs. His starting status was the subject of questions throughout the week after he struggled in a 31-30 loss to South Carolina.

Coach Dabo Swinney said repeatedly in the week leading up to the ACC championship game that Uiagalelei would start against the Tar Heels and deflected blame from him in the loss, pointing to turnovers and drops from receivers as contributing factors.

But throughout the season, Uiagalelei has struggled to play consistently. He was outstanding in performances against Wake Forest and Florida State earlier this season but was also benched after turning the ball over three times against Syracuse, and in an off performance in a loss to Notre Dame.

Swinney was asked earlier in the week how Klubnik was progressing in practice, and he had a brief response.

"Good," he said. "Really good."