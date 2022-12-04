Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach at South Florida, sources told ESPN, confirming reports.

Golesh was the primary play-caller for the Volunteers, who led the country in scoring this season with an average of 47.3 points per game. He came to Tennessee with Josh Heupel in 2021 from UCF and also coached the Volunteers' tight ends.

Golesh, 38, was named last month as one of five finalists for the Broyles Award, which goes annually to the top assistant coach in college football.

Tennessee has been one of nation's most explosive offenses each of the past two seasons. The Volunteers, utilizing an up-tempo system, scored 38 or more points in 10 of their 12 games this season. They were third nationally in passing (332.3 yards per game), but also rushed for 205.7 yards per game.

A 19-year coaching veteran in the collegiate ranks, Golesh replaces Jeff Scott at South Florida. Scott was fired on Nov. 6 after compiling a 4-26 record in two-plus seasons with the Bulls.

Golesh is a graduate of Ohio State and has spent time at Illinois, Iowa State and Toledo. Golesh was also a candidate for the Cincinnati head coaching job this year.

South Florida finished its season last week, with a 46-39 loss to rival UCF.

News of South Florida's decision was first reported by The Action Network.