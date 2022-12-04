Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez, a top prospect at his position and possible first-round pick, declared for the NFL draft on Sunday.

Gonzalez said in a statement that he will opt out of the Ducks' bowl game.

ESPN's Todd McShay lists the 6-foot-2 Gonzalez as his second-ranked cornerback behind Georgia's Kelee Ringo. McShay ranks Gonzalez as the No. 17 player overall.

Gonzalez, who transferred from Colorado after the 2021 season, tied for the team lead at Oregon in interceptions with three this season. He had 45 tackles and seven pass breakups.

Under first-year coach Dan Lanning, Oregon recovered from a season-opening loss to Georgia and won eight straight games to contend for a conference championship and perhaps a chance at reaching the playoff.

But losses to Washington and Oregon State during the final three weeks of the regular season left the Ducks on the outside looking in.