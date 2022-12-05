Iowa fifth-year senior quarterback Spencer Petras needs shoulder surgery and will miss the Music City Bowl against Kentucky, coach Kirk Ferentz announced on Sunday.

"The injury he had in the Nebraska ball game was significant enough to require surgery," Ferentz said. "So, he's not going to be able to compete. Nobody's more disappointed than him, obviously.

"Like any player that has an injury that requires surgery, it just takes them out of competition. It's good that he'll be with us, but all of us wish he wasn't on sideline supporting the team."

Petras was hurt during the Hawkeyes' 24-17 loss at home to Nebraska on Nov. 25, a loss that prevented them from winning a second straight Big Ten West title. In 12 games this season, he threw for 1,725 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. In his career, he has 5,199 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

Petras' absence will put Iowa in a tight spot against Kentucky because backup quarterback Alex Padilla has entered the transfer portal.

Redshirt freshman Joe Labas and true freshman Carson May are the other two quarterbacks on Iowa's roster. Neither Labas nor May has attempted a collegiate pass.

Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara announced his intention to transfer to Iowa ahead of the 2023 season earlier this week.