North Texas fired coach Seth Littrell on Sunday, two days after the team lost in the Conference USA championship game, the school announced in a statement.

Littrell finished 44-44 at the school in seven seasons, reaching a bowl game in all but one season. He won nine games in 2017 and 2018 but never won more than seven contests afterward.

The Mean Green started 2-3 this fall but then won four of their next five contests. They lost 48-27 to UTSA on Friday.

Defensive coordinator Phil Bennett will serve as the Mean Green's interim coach for the Frisco Bowl against Boise State.

Athletic director Wren Baker, who did not hire Littrell, recently accepted the same role at West Virginia. Littrell's contract was set to expire after the 2023 season.

The search for a new head coach will begin immediately, according to a statement from North Texas president Neal Smatresk.

"We will be looking for a leader with the vision, energy, commitment, and organizational skills to elevate our program to a championship level," Smatresk said.

Before North Texas, Littrell served as offensive coordinator with North Carolina, Indiana and Arizona. He played running back at Oklahoma from 1997 to 2000.