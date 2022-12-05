Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence, a top prospect at his position, announced Sunday that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL draft.

ESPN NFL Draft experts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay both list Torrence as the No. 1-ranked guard.

The 6-foot-5, 347-pound junior started 11 games this season and was twice named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Torrence transferred from Louisiana after last season, following coach Billy Napier, who also left Louisiana for Florida.

Torrence was named to All-Sun Belt teams as a freshman and sophomore.

The Gators finished 6-6 in Napier's first season and will play Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17.