Pittsburgh starting quarterback Kedon Slovis intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Slovis played three seasons at USC Trojans before transferring to Pitt in February and has amassed 9,973 passing yards and 68 touchdowns over those four years. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining at his new destination, and a source told ESPN that he will not play for Pitt in the Sun Bowl.

The combination of Slovis' experience and his production should make him one of the hottest available transfers in the portal.

Slovis' trip to Pitt was one of the biggest portal moves of last season. He threw for 10 touchdowns, nine interceptions and 2,397 yards this season as he led Pitt to an 8-4 record.

He showed signs of superstardom early on at USC, as he was named Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2019, finishing with 3,502 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes. That's a total that he hasn't matched since, as he struggled with injuries and ultimately ended up transferring.

Slovis entering the portal marks the fifth productive ACC quarterback to either enter the NCAA transfer portal or announce his intentions. He joins Georgia Tech's Jeff Sims, BC's Phil Jurkovec, NC State's Devin Leary and Virginia's Brennan Armstrong.

Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei could join that group in the upcoming days.