Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders intends to enter his name into the transfer portal, he announced on Monday.

Sanders is a multiyear starter for the Cowboys and has one year of eligibility remaining. Sanders was the Big 12 offensive freshman of the year in 2019 and a second-team All-Big 12 player. He set an Oklahoma State freshman record throwing for 2,065 yards that season despite missing the final two games with an injury.

"I appreciate all that Cowboy fans and the Oklahoma State family have given to my family and me in these memory-filled five years. The relationships, education and endless support are something that will stay with me forever," Sanders wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

As a sophomore in 2020, Sanders threw for 2,007 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions with two rushing touchdowns. An injury early in the season kept him out of two games, but he started 11 of Oklahoma State's games that season, including the matchup against Texas in which he threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns.

He became a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 after throwing for 2,839 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with 668 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Sanders played in 10 games during the 2022 season and finished with 2,642 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions with eight rushing touchdowns in a seven-win season.