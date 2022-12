Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson has finalized a five-year deal to be Tulsa's next head football coach, a source told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Monday.

Wilson, 61, spent five seasons on Ohio State's staff and helped establish the Buckeyes as an offensive powerhouse during his tenure.

He served as Indiana's head coach from 2011-2016, compiling a 26-47 record.

Tulsa fired Philip Montgomery last week after a 5-7 season and a 43-53 record in eight seasons.