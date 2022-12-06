Kent State head coach Sean Lewis is leaving to be Deion Sanders' offensive coordinator at Colorado, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Monday.

Lewis was one of the top candidates for the head-coaching job at Cincinnati until Louisville's Scott Satterfield emerged late and claimed the role, and Lewis' next stop was expected to be a Power 5 school.

Lewis, 36, just finished his fifth season at Kent State. He guided Kent State to its first bowl win and two of the five bowl appearances in team history, although Kent State went 5-7 (4-4 in conference) this past season to finish fourth in the MAC East division.

He was 24-31 overall at Kent State, whose nonconference schedules are filled with top Power 5 opponents to fund its athletic budget.

Lewis also is known for exciting offense and as a strong recruiter.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.