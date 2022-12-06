Offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer, the No. 2 prospect in the 2021 ESPN 300, was among the Alabama players who entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Despite being the No. 1 offensive tackle prospect in that recruiting class, Brockermeyer was redshirted as a freshman and played sparingly in 2022. His twin brother, James Brockermeyer, apparently intends to remain with the Crimson Tide.

Their father, Blake Brockermeyer, was an All-American at Texas and played nine seasons in the NFL. Tommy Brockermeyer chose the Tide over Auburn, Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas and other schools coming out of high school.

Starting left guard Javion Cohen, backup tackles Amari Kight and Damieon George, and backup center Tanner Bowles also intend to transfer.

Receivers Traeshon Holden, JoJo Earle and Christian Leary also entered the transfer portal. Holden had 25 catches for 331 yards with six touchdowns during the 2022 season. Leary and Holden had previously announced their intentions to transfer.

Earle, from Aledo, Texas, was named to the Freshman All-SEC team as a return specialist by the league's coaches in 2021. He had 12 catches for 155 yards with two scores in eight games this season. He fractured his foot in preseason camp and missed two months earlier this year.