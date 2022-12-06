Check out the best touchdowns from JT Daniels as he announces his intentions to transfer from West Virginia. (2:31)

West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels is again in search of a new home.

Sources told ESPN that Daniels intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, which would lead him to his fourth collegiate stop after playing at USC and Georgia earlier in his career. He has gone 17-12 as a starter at those three schools, including 7-0 during his two-year stint at Georgia.

Daniels, 22, will have at least one year of eligibility remaining. That could end up being two years depending on whether he gets a medical redshirt for 2019, per a source. He's seeking a location, regardless of level, that could help him develop and fulfill his ambitions to reach the NFL.

Daniels started 10 games for West Virginia, throwing for 2,107 yards with 13 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He started the year strong for WVU, as the team averaged 39 points through six weeks, which was a nearly two-touchdown improvement from 2021.

Soon after, West Virginia's offense became more run-centric, in part because the defense struggled so much and WVU needed to better manage the game. That eventually led to a quarterback change after backup Garrett Greene came off the bench in place of Daniels and led WVU to an upset of Oklahoma in Week 10. Greene started the final two games, including a 24-19 road win over Oklahoma State.

Daniels has crafted a circuitous career after arriving at USC in 2018 and becoming just the second true freshman in school history to start an opener for the Trojans. Injuries derailed his next three years, including an ACL injury in the USC season opener of the 2019 season that eventually led to his transfer to Georgia. Daniels could petition for a medical redshirt for that season.

Daniels has started games in the Pac-12, SEC and Big 12. He won a national championship at Georgia last season, winning all three games he started, including the opener against Clemson. Daniels actually began the 2021 season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. But a lat injury set him back, and Stetson Bennett eventually secured the job and Daniels left for WVU in April.

Over his career, Daniels has thrown for 6,947 yards, 45 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.