Texas A&M running back Devon Achane has declared his intention to enter the 2023 NFL draft, he announced Tuesday on Instagram.

Achane, a junior, is rated as the No. 3 draft-eligible running back for 2023 by ESPN's Mel Kiper and Todd McShay, and Scouts Inc. lists him as the No. 48 overall prospect for the draft.

In his Instagram post, Achane thanked the "12th man," adding, "It's a blessing to have been part of this great university."

Achane rushed for 1,102 yards and eight touchdowns on 196 carries this season. He also handled kickoff returns for Texas A&M and had a return touchdown for the second straight season. He finished his Aggies career with 2,376 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, and 554 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Achane was a bright spot in a disappointing Aggies season, eclipsing 120 rushing yards in his final three games. In an upset victory over LSU in Texas A&M's finale, he recorded career highs in both carries (38) and rushing yards (215) and scored two touchdowns.

A 5-foot-9, 185-pound native of Missouri City, Texas, Achane was rated by ESPN as the No. 200 prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.