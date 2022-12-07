Jeff Brohm is going back home, as he and Louisville are finalizing a deal to make him the Cardinals' next head football coach, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

The contract is expected to be for six years and in the $35 million range, sources told ESPN. An official introduction is expected for Thursday, sources said.

Brohm has been the head coach at Purdue the past six seasons and guided the Boilermakers to the Big Ten championship game this season.

Purdue has scheduled a team meeting for 1 p.m. ET to tell them the news, sources confirmed to ESPN.

He had an outstanding playing career at Louisville and remains among the school's leaders in touchdown passes and total offense. He was inducted into the Louisville Ring of Honor in 2006.

Brohm, widely regarded as one of the top quarterback coaches in football, served as a Louisville assistant coach from 2003 to 2008 and worked part of that time under Bobby Petrino. Brohm made other coaching stops at Florida Atlantic, Illinois, UAB and Western Kentucky before becoming the Hilltoppers' head coach in 2014.

From Louisville, Kentucky, Brohm was a standout quarterback at Trinity High School. He turned down the Louisville job at the end of the 2018 season to stay at Purdue, where he was 36-34 overall.

Brohm replaces Scott Satterfield, who left to take the Cincinnati head coaching job earlier this week.