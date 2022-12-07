Minnesota signed coach P.J. Fleck to a contract extension, the school announced Wednesday.

Fleck's seven-year extension will keep him in the Twin Cities through the 2029 season. Financial terms of the extension weren't disclosed.

"This is all about cultural sustainability," Fleck said in a statement. "We have talked about that from day one, and this new contract is a commitment to continuing to change our best academically, athletically, socially and spiritually. It is also a commitment to our elite staff and our tremendous fans."

Minnesota went 8-4 in 2022 and will play Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29.

Fleck, 42, has been at Minnesota for six years and has compiled a 43-27 career record with the Golden Gophers.

He is fifth on the Golden Gophers' all-time wins list and sixth in Big Ten wins (26).

Fleck previously spent four years at Western Michigan (2013-16), going 30-22 overall. He led the Broncos to a 13-1 season and a trip to the Cotton Bowl in 2016.