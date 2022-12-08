Only hours after decommitting from Louisville, ESPN 300 running back Rueben Owens II committed to Texas A&M on Wednesday.

Owens is the No. 42 prospect overall and had been committed to Louisville since June. He's a 5-foot-11, 180-pound recruit from El Campo, Texas, and was part of Louisville's big recruiting haul on offense with ESPN 300 quarterback Pierce Clarkson and wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

His commitment to the Cardinals came as somewhat of a shock back in June, as he chose the school over offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Ohio State and others.

After it was announced on Monday that Louisville coach Scott Satterfield was taking the same position at Cincinnati, Owens decommitted. It didn't take long, though, for him to find a new home as he committed to Texas A&M three hours after his decommitment.

Owens is the seventh ESPN 300 commit for the Aggies and their first running back in the class. He's the 12th total commitment, which is far from what Texas A&M had in the No. 1-ranked 2022 class with 24 ESPN 300 commitments and five ranked as five-stars.

Owens gives the Aggies another big recruit and gives the staff an excellent option at running back as current starter Devon Achane recently declared for the 2023 NFL draft and backup LJ Johnson Jr. entered the transfer portal.