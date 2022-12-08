Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey, the school's career leader in sacks, announced Thursday on social media that he will declare for the 2023 NFL draft and not play for the Irish in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against South Carolina.

Foskey, a junior, is rated by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. as the No. 5 draft-eligible outside linebacker prospect. ESPN's Todd McShay rates Foskey as the No. 5 defensive end prospect, and Scouts Inc. lists Foskey as the No. 32 overall prospect in the draft.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Foskey broke Justin Tuck's career sacks record Nov. 19 at Boston College and will finish his Notre Dame career with 26.5 sacks. He recorded 122 career tackles, 31.5 for loss, with seven forced fumbles.

"Thank you to the entire athletic and coaching staff here at Notre Dame, as well as every instructor, mentor and peer," Foskey wrote on Twitter. "For my brothers that I take the field with each Saturday, the work we put in day in and day out will always be cherished."

Foskey recorded 11 sacks in each of his final two seasons at Notre Dame, the third-highest total in team history.