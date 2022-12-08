LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville hired Jeff Brohm as its new football coach, concluding a whirlwind process that ended with the school welcoming home a native son who had a hand in the Cardinals' success as a player and assistant coach.

The University of Louisville Athletic Association's executive board approved a six-year contract on Thursday that will pay the former Purdue coach a base salary of $5 million next season with annual increases of $100,000, plus incentives. Brohm will also receive one-time payments of $500,000 in 2023 and 2024 that'll increase by $250,000 for two-year cycles up to $1 million in 2027-28.

Brohm, who was a Louisville quarterback and baseball player, was introduced Thursday to a standing ovation in a packed news conference at Cardinal Stadium. His Twitter bio reflected his new job.

"It's really gratifying and humbling to be up here," Brohm said. "This is home to me. Not a job, but a way of life."

Brohm went 36-34 in six seasons with the Boilermakers, including 17-9 the past two seasons. He guided them to their first Big Ten West division title before they fell to No. 2 Michigan 43-22 in the conference championship.

Brohm succeeds Scott Satterfield, who left Monday to become Cincinnati's coach after going 25-24 in four seasons at Louisville.

Neither Brohm nor Satterfield will be on the sidelines when their new teams meet in the inaugural Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17 - a matchup of former rivals. Former Louisville star Deion Branch, a Super Bowl MVP with the Patriots, will guide Louisville on an interim basis for the bowl game.

Brohm inherits a team looking to become a serious Atlantic Coast Conference contender. Not since Lamar Jackson led the Cardinals to a 7-1 Atlantic Division finish on the way to winning the 2016 Heisman Trophy have they come close to challenging perennial heavyweight Clemson.

Brohm immediately became the prime candidate to replace Satterfield, much like four years ago when Louisville sought a successor to Bobby Petrino after a 2-10 finish. Back then, Brohm was wrapping up his second season at Purdue and was committed to building the Boilermakers.

He accepted this time around because he had Purdue where he wanted it to be - and because it just felt right.

"These things happen fast, and this is the time," Brohm said. "It's a great opportunity. I always wanted to coach here and I loved playing here. I love living here."

Brohm's arrival marks the second high-profile hiring this year for athletic director Josh Heird, who looked to the school's legacy in both cases. In March as interim AD, he hired former Cardinal player and Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne as men's basketball coach.

Heird became the permanent AD this summer and has now added the football coach that he's confident wants to be there for the long haul.

"I've been in the AD role for 366 days, and Jeff, you've made my life hard for 365 of them," Heird joked, referring to the ongoing clamor for Brohm that he finally silenced. "All kidding aside, this is an exciting day for the University of Louisville and our city. Today, we welcome home coach Jeff Brohm to lead our football program."

Brohm is 66-44 in his career, including a successful 30-10 stint at Western Kentucky from 2014-16.

He has built a reputation for his offensive expertise, learning his craft while going 15-10 as a starter for the legendary Howard Schnellenberger at Louisville. He later worked as Schnellenberger's assistant at Florida Atlantic.

Brohm also assisted Petrino at Louisville and WKU before succeeding him as coach in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 2014 and creating his own sterling head coaching profile.