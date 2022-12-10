The Heisman Trophy is one of the most coveted pieces of hardware in all of sports

This year, USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan, Georgia's Stetson Bennett or Ohio State's C.J. Stroud will become the newest member in the Heisman brotherhood. All have had outstanding years, leading their teams to top-10 rankings in the final College Football Playoff poll. If Williams wins the award, he would be the seventh Trojans player (not including Reggie Bush, who forfeited his Heisman) to win the award, tying the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State for most Heisman wins from one school.

Before we crown the next Heisman winner, let's look at past victors. Over the past decade, many of these recipients had pivotal moments from their Heisman seasons.

2021 -- Bryce Young, QB, Alabama Crimson Tide

Young became the second consecutive Alabama player to hoist the Heisman Trophy after former Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith won in 2020. Young, a first-year starter, finished the regular season with 4,322 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes.

The quarterback's defining moment came in the 2021 SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Young torched Georgia's top-rated defense for 421 yards passing and four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) en route to a 41-24 win. Young also led his squad to the top spot in the CFP rankings that year.

play 4:46 Alabama's Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy Bryce Young becomes Alabama's first quarterback and fourth player overall to win the Heisman.

2020 -- DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama Crimson Tide

Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since Desmond Howard of the Michigan Wolverines in 1991. Smith finished the regular season with 98 receptions for 1,511 yards, both tops in the nation that year. Including the postseason, he caught 23 touchdown passes in 2020, which was first in the country.

You could pick a few games as Smith's "Heisman moment," but his performance against LSU takes the cake. He carved up the Tigers for 231 yards receiving and three touchdowns on eight catches in a 55-17 win. But perhaps the most impactful moment of Smith's season was his motivational Heisman acceptance speech.

play 2:40 DeVonta Smith wins 2020 Heisman Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith is announced as the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner.

2019 -- Joe Burrow, QB, LSU Tigers

Burrow's 2019 campaign was historic on many fronts. His 48 regular-season touchdown passes and 77.9 completion percentage are Heisman records. Including the postseason, Burrow tossed 60 touchdown passes, which was an FBS record at the time.

Burrow, LSU's first Heisman recipient since Billy Cannon in 1959, led his team to its first CFP berth and a national championship with a 13-0 record

Burrow showed up in big games, including the Tigers' matchup against the Crimson Tide on Nov. 19, 2019. He threw for 393 yards and three touchdowns to help LSU snap an eight-game skid against its SEC rival with a 46-41 win.

Burrow delivered a moving Heisman acceptance speech, shouting out his hometown of Athens, Ohio.

play 7:12 Burrow emotional thanking Coach O in Heisman speech Joe Burrow reflects on his Heisman Trophy win and shows his appreciation for LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

2018 -- Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma Sooners

Murray's dual-threat abilities captivated the college football world and caused headaches for opposing defenses.

In 2018, Murray threw for 4,504 yards and 40 touchdowns while rushing for 892 yards and 11 scores. According to Heisman.com, Murray's 205.72 passer rating remains the highest for a Heisman-winning quarterback. He was the leader of an Oklahoma team that finished 12-1 and received a CFP berth.