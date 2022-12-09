USC quarterback Caleb Williams headlined the 2022 College Football Awards on Thursday as he was named the Walter Camp Player of the Year and the winner of the Maxwell Award, given to the best all-around player in college football.

Williams, who is the first USC player since running back Marcus Allen in 1981 to win the Maxwell, accounted for 47 total touchdowns while throwing for 4,075 yards and leading USC to an 11-2 season a year after the Trojans went 4-8.

While Williams won both the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards, fellow Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan received the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Year award. Duggan threw for 3,725 total yards and accounted for 36 touchdowns for TCU this season.

The Horned Frogs took home multiple awards on the night. Safety Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson received the Jim Thorpe award, given to the top defensive back in the sport. Sonny Dykes, having led TCU to an undefeated regular season and a College Football Playoff appearance in his first year, was named the Home Depot Coach of the Year and won the Walter Camp National Coach of the Year Award.

Also in his first season on the job, TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley received the Broyles Award for assistant coach of the year. Riley, the brother of USC coach Lincoln Riley, was the coach behind the Horned Frogs' explosive year on offense led by Duggan.

For the second year in a row, Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. won the Nagurski award. He also won the Chuck Bednarik Award on Thursday. Both are given to the best defensive player.

The Outland Trophy for the nation's best interior lineman was won by Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi, the first Wolverine to ever win the award. Oluwatimi also won the Rimington Trophy, given to the sport's best center.

Georgia's Brock Bowers became the first Bulldog to win the John Mackey Award for best tight end. Bowers averaged 14 yards a catch this season and added six touchdowns.

Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt received the Biletnikoff Award, given to the best wide receiver -- the first time a Vols player has won the honor. Hyatt, who had 1,267 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns and six catches of 55 yards or more this season, beat out Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr.

Though he did not crack the Heisman finalists list, Texas' Bijan Robinson did win the Doak Walker Award for the best running back in college football. Robinson averaged over six yards per carry and over 130 rushing yards per game, totaling 18 touchdowns.

Florida State lineman Dillan Gibbons was awarded the Wuerffel Trophy, given to the college football player who combines community service with academic and athletic achievement.

Iowa's Jack Campbell took home the Dick Butkus Award for the top linebacker. Campbell led the Hawkeyes' defense and finished his season with 115 total tackles -- good for 13th in the nation. Over the weekend, Campbell also won the National Football Foundation's William V. Campbell Trophy, which honors a college football player who exhibited a combination of "academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership."

Georgia's Stetson Bennett won the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the sport's most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on. Bennett, who led Georgia to a national title last season and will have a chance to repeat this season, is also one of the Heisman finalists for 2022.

Rutgers's Adam Korsak won the Ray Guy Award for the best punter after he had the most punts downed inside the 20 (22) of any punter in the nation. NC State's Christopher Dunn won the Lou Groza Award for best place-kicker.