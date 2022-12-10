Sacramento State falls to Incarnate Word in Troy Taylor's final game with the Hornets, as he is expected to take the head coaching job at Stanford. (1:52)

Stanford is hiring Sacramento State's Troy Taylor as the program's next head football coach, sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

Taylor, who graduated from Cal, has been the coach at Sacramento State since 2019. The Hornets were upset by Incarnate Word in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on Friday night, paving the way for Taylor's move to Stanford.

The Sacramento Bee was first to report Taylor's hiring.

The 54-year old Taylor is a two-time Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year (2019, '21) won the 2019 Eddie Robinson Award as FCS coach of the year and is a finalist again this year after leading his team to a 12-0 record before Friday's loss.

The Stanford job opened when David Shaw resigned in November after 12 seasons. He was the winningest coach in Stanford history with a 96-54 record. His resignation came after back-to-back 3-9 seasons and a 14-28 stretch since the start of 2019.

Former Dallas Cowboys coach, Jason Garrett, was reportedly interested in the job, but removed himself from consideration on Thursday.