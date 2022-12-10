Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen is expected to return to Kentucky in the same role after the season, sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Coen spent the 2021 season as Kentucky's offensive coordinator before leaving for Rams, where he coached from 2018 to 2020 as assistant wide receivers coach and assistant quarterbacks coach. Kentucky fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello on Nov. 29, as the team fell to 106th nationally in scoring this season. The Wildcats will face Iowa on Dec. 31 in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

After winning the Super Bowl, the Rams have struggled at 4-9, and rank second to last in the league in yards per game and 27th in points scored.

Asked Friday about Coen possibly returning to Kentucky, Rams coach Sean McVay said, "We've talked about that being a possibility. I don't think anything's official yet. But if that's the direction that he goes, then he'll do a great job just like he did previously. He and I have a great relationship no matter how it ends up finishing up. He's going to do a great job with us the rest of this year. Then if that's the direction that he chooses, then I know he'll do an outstanding job there."

The Rams next play Dec. 19 at Green Bay on Monday Night Football.