Deion Sanders is in attendance for the Colorado basketball game and gets a standing ovation from the crowd. (0:51)

Deion Sanders did not waste much time before he started recruiting as the new head coach at Colorado.

Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment on Saturday, when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced that he'll join the Buffaloes.

Edwards is a 5-foot-8, 155-pound running back from Derby, Kansas, ranked No. 156 overall in the 2023 class.

Edwards had been committed to Kansas State early on in his recruitment, then flipped to Notre Dame before announcing his decommitment from the Irish on Thursday. He's the No. 8 running back in the class and has a ton of production in his high school career.

As a senior this season, he had 1,900 rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns, while also adding 227 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 15 receptions.

Edwards is the first ESPN 300 recruit in the 2023 class for Colorado, and he's the first ESPN 300 recruit to commit to Colorado since the team signed three in 2020.

Sanders had success recruiting at Jackson State despite the school not being an FBS program. Sanders and his staff signed five-star cornerback Travis Hunter and ESPN 300 wide receiver Kevin Coleman in the 2022 cycle. Sanders also signed one of his sons, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and defensive tackle Katron Evans, who both ranked in the ESPN 300 during the 2021 cycle.