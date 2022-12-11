Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo won't return in 2023, the school announced Sunday.

Niumatalolo is the winningest coach in program history, going 109-83 in 15 seasons after succeeding Paul Johnson in 2008.

"Our sincerest gratitude to Coach Ken for what has been a distinguished and impactful legacy at the Naval Academy," Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement. "Navy football flourished for many years under his leadership. He will forever be remembered for the influence he has had on the lives of those who played for him. We all have great respect and appreciation for his 25 years of service to the Academy."

Niumatalolo, who played quarterback at Hawai'i from 1987 to 1989, had two stints in Annapolis, coaching running backs (1995-96), serving as the offensive coordinator (1997-98) and serving as the assistant head coach (2002-07).

He led the Midshipmen to three double-digit-win seasons (2009, 2015, 2019), beat Army 11 times, won six Commander-In-Chief's Trophies and led the program to a record six bowl victories.

Navy lost 20-17 to Army in double overtime Saturday in the first overtime game in the 123-year series; the Mids went 4-8 for a second straight season.

Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry was named the interim coach.