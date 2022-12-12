Oregon has already been active in the transfer portal this offseason, getting two commitments from transfers on Sunday.

Former Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden and Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs announced commitments to the Ducks, and both will have a shot at contributing early next season.

Holden was an ESPN 300 receiver in the 2020 recruiting class. After putting up 239 receiving yards and one touchdown in 2021, he followed that up with 331 yards and six touchdowns this past season. Holden made his way into the Alabama starting rotation and tied for second on the team in receiving touchdowns with Jermaine Burton.

Holden entered the transfer portal on the first day the transfer window was open last Monday. He took a visit to Oregon on Thursday and will now be a part of new offensive coordinator Will Stein, who was hired last week from UTSA.

Holden will help fill a void in the receiver room left by Cota Chase, who is graduating, and Dont'e Thornton, who entered the transfer portal.

Jacobs will help on defense and is coming in from a stout Iowa team where he has played for the past three seasons.

In 2021, Jacobs had 53 total tackles, one forced fumble and three pass breakups. He sustained a season-ending injury in Iowa's fourth game of the season against Rutgers in 2022. He redshirted his first season in 2019, so he will still have three years of eligibility remaining.