Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is hospitalized on Sunday with what the school is describing as a "personal health issue." (0:31)

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach remains hospitalized and in critical condition, the university said in a statement Monday morning. Leach suffered what was called Sunday a "personal health issue" that occurred at home.

According to a report by the Clarion Ledger, Leach had a massive heart attack.

Leach, who is in his third season as Bulldogs head football coach, was at practice with the team Saturday as Mississippi State prepares to play Illinois on Jan. 2 in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

With Leach hospitalized, defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been put in charge of the football program.

Leach, 61, is in his third head-coaching stint. He was at Texas Tech from 2000 to '09 and Washington State from 2012 to '19. He was the AFCA national Coach of the Year in 2018.

Information from ESPN's Chris Low was used in this report.