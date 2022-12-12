Florida State added an offensive playmaker to the team Monday when South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell announced he was transferring to play for the Seminoles.

Bell is a 6-foot-3, 232-pound junior who has been with South Carolina for three seasons.

He was limited in 2020 after undergoing surgery prior to the season, appearing in only six games. In 2021, fully healthy, he made five starts and played in 13 games and totaled 30 receptions with 497 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

Bell averaged 16.6 yards per catch as a sophomore and was named second-team All-SEC. He followed that performance up with 231 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 12 games during the 2022 season.

Bell shared snaps with tight end Austin Stogner, who had 210 yards and one touchdown. It's a significant loss for the Gamecocks, who also saw Stogner enter the portal and transfer back to Oklahoma.

South Carolina's leading rusher, MarShawn Lloyd, also entered the portal Monday. He led the team in rushing with 573 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Seminoles are losing tight end Camren McDonald, who was fourth on the team in receiving yards with 312 and had one touchdown. Adding Bell gives the staff a replacement for McDonald with experience and two years of eligibility remaining.