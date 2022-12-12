Keon Keeley, the top remaining uncommitted defensive end in the 2023 class, announced Monday that he's going to play at Alabama.

Keeley, who decommitted from Notre Dame in August, is No. 20 overall in the 2023 ESPN 300 and the top defensive end in the cycle.

He becomes Alabama's 19th ESPN 300 commit, which leads the entire country, and joins ESPN's top-ranked class as he picked the Tide over Ohio State.

Keeley took an official visit to Tuscaloosa from Oct. 7-9 before returning for an unofficial visit Nov. 25-27.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Keeley had 40 tackles (31 solo) with 23.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries for Berkeley Prep (Florida) this season.