Coastal Carolina starting quarterback Grayson McCall entered the transfer portal on Monday.

McCall started for the Chanticleers the past three seasons and has become a household name as one of the top quarterbacks in the country.

He redshirted in his first season on campus in 2019 but burst onto the scene in 2020, starting as a redshirt freshman. He was a finalist for the Manning Award and a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, and was the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, the conference Freshman of the Year and first-team All-Sun Belt Conference.

McCall threw for 2,488 yards and 26 touchdowns with three interceptions while rushing for 569 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games during the 2020 season.

He continued his excellent play in 2021 by throwing for 2,873 yards and 27 touchdowns with three interceptions while also rushing for four touchdowns. He was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year for the second year in a row and was a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, presented to the best player in college football.

McCall once again was the Sun Belt Player of the Year in 2022 and threw for 2,633 yards and 24 touchdowns with two interceptions. He has played three seasons but still has two seasons of eligibility left if he decides to use his extra year granted by the NCAA for restrictions from COVID-19 during the 2020 season.