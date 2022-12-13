Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones, who opened the 2022 season as the Sun Devils' starter, has entered the transfer portal as a graduate student.

Jones started ASU's first seven games before being replaced by Trenton Bourguet. He completed 62.8% of his passes and led the team in passing yards (1,533), while throwing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions. Jones also had four rushing touchdowns.

In May, Jones transferred to Arizona State from Florida, where he started 12 of 13 games in 2021. That fall, Jones passed for 2,734 yards with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while adding 759 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

The LaGrange, Georgia, native will have one year of eligibility left.

ESPN rated Jones as the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback and No. 59 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class.