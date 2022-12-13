North Texas has named Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris as the Mean Green's new head coach, the school announced Tuesday afternoon.

Morris has deep roots in the state, having been a star player for Mike Leach at Texas Tech, a successful head coach at the FCS' Incarnate Word in San Antonio and a proven developer of both quarterbacks and prolific offenses.

Morris replaces Seth Littrell, who was fired on Dec. 4 after going 44-44 over seven years at the school. North Texas is headed to its debut season in the American Athletic Conference next year.

The search that led to Morris was unusual in how it unfolded, as North Texas didn't decide to promote Jared Mosley to athletic director from the athletic department's COO until Saturday. The school ran simultaneous searches, with Mosley getting the nod from president Neal Smatresk over the weekend and then deciding on a head coach just three days later.

"We are truly excited to welcome Coach Eric Morris and his family to North Texas," Mosley said in a statement. "From early in our process Eric was able to clearly articulate his vision for UNT and what we can do in the short term to build momentum as we transition to the American Athletic Conference.

"Among a deep and talented pool of candidates Eric distinguished himself with his great energy and strong track record as a championship head coach and a proven developer of talent. As a Texas native, he has deep relationships across the state, and he understands the importance of connecting with campus and the local community."

Morris left the head coaching job at Incarnate Word after going 10-3 in the 2021 season and took the offensive coordinator position at Washington State. In his lone season there, he directed an offense that finished No. 35 nationally in passing offense. Morris' quarterback at Incarnate Word, Cam Ward, transferred to Washington State to follow him there. The Cougars went 7-5 and are playing Fresno State in the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl on Dec. 17.

"I am incredibly honored to be the head football coach at North Texas," Morris said in a statement. "I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity given to me by Jared Mosley and President Smatresk to lead UNT Football into a new era in The American. As a native Texan, I understand the pride and standard of Mean Green football and I am humbled to be able to lead this storied program. My wife, Maggie, and our boys are so excited to return home. We can't wait to meet the team and get to work."

Morris was an undersized but productive wide receiver at Texas Tech, where he was nicknamed The Elf. He went into coaching and worked for Leach as the wide receivers coach at Washington State before taking a job for Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech as the co-offensive coordinator.

In four seasons as the head coach at Incarnate Word, he went 24-18 and led UIW to a pair of FCS playoff appearances.