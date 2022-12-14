Former Michigan tight end Erick All announced on Wednesday that he is transferring to Iowa. He's joining former Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara, who also transferred to play for the Hawkeyes this offseason

All entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 and released a statement regarding his departure that read, in part: "Not everything/everyone are what they seem and I learned that from my time here at Michigan."

It's unclear what he was referencing, but All had dealt with an injury this past season and elected to have surgery for the injury outside of Michigan's medical network.

Not everything/everyone are what they seem and I learned that from my time here at Michigan. Sometimes you have to let go and do what's best for you and your family. Love you guys. Go Blue💙 2/2 — Erick All Jr. (@eallindi83) December 5, 2022

While he didn't play in 2022, All appeared in 13 games in 2021 with eight starts and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention. He had 437 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

That includes a 47-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against Penn State that ultimately won the game for the Wolverines and propelled the team to a one-loss season and a berth in the Big Ten championship game and the College Football Playoff.