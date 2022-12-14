Ohio State received a commitment from five-star recruit Jeremiah Smith on Wednesday, adding to an already talented receiver room.

Smith is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect from Chaminade-Madonna High School in Hollywood, Florida. He's the No. 11 recruit overall in the 2024 class and the No. 2 receiver.

He had offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia and USC, among others, but now becomes the fourth commitment in the 2024 cycle to choose the Buckeyes. He is also continuing what is becoming a pattern for Ohio State in landing top-end receiver prospects.

The Buckeyes have three ESPN 300 wide receivers committed in the 2023 class; they signed three in the 2022 class, three in 2021 and four in 2020.

His commitment gives Ohio State its second five-star commit in the 2024 class, despite the fact that the 2023 cycle isn't even finished. Quarterback Dylan Raiola, son of former NFL player Dominic Raiola, committed to Ohio State in May and is the No. 1 prospect overall in the class.

Raiola is a 6-3, 220-pound recruit from Chandler, Arizona, who had offers from nearly every major program in the country. ESPN Junior 300 safety Garrett Stover and ESPN Jr. 300 offensive lineman Ian Moore make up the rest of the class for Ohio State.