Bowl season is finally upon us! Our reporters are breaking down the best of the games from notable performances, breakout players and so much more.

Friday Dec. 16

Junior running back Jermaine Brown Jr.'s big day led the way as UAB secured a 24-20 victory over Miami (Ohio), giving incoming head coach Trent Dilfer some momentum to build off heading into 2023. Brown ran 24 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns to help the Blazers win without the services of FBS-leading rusher DeWayne McBride, who opted out of the game. Brown's fourth-down touchdown run with 1:33 left in the game put UAB in front to stay -- the game's fourth lead change in the second half. Despite losing the turnover battle (3-0), UAB pulled out the victory with the help of six players combining for four sacks.

-- Blake Baumgartner

What a finish for Troy first-year head coach Jon Sumrall, closing out a 12-2 season by scoring 18 unanswered points to beat UTSA on Friday for the Trojans' 11th straight win. Troy had just 153 total yards and did not cross midfield in the first half, but five takeaways, including two interceptions and a forced fumble on UTSA quarterback Frank Harris, who was sixth in the FBS in passing coming into the game, was too much to overcome for the Roadrunners. The Trojans became the first team to win a bowl game with less than 175 yards of offense since UCLA in the 2002 Las Vegas Bowl against New Mexico. -- Dave Wilson