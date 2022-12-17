New Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell worked quickly to improve the quarterback room as he added Oklahoma transfer Nick Evers to the roster on Saturday.

Evers was an ESPN 300 recruit in the 2022 class, ranked as the No. 166 prospect overall. He was a 6-foot-3, 190-pound recruit from Flower Mound High School in Flower Mound, Texas.

Evers originally committed to Florida out of high school, but then flipped his commitment to Oklahoma and signed with the Sooners. He sat behind Dillon Gabriel this season, who transferred to Oklahoma from UCF and threw for 2,920 yards, 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while rushing for 298 yards and five touchdowns.

Gabriel will be back next season for the Sooners, and Evers wanted a new opportunity. Wisconsin starting quarterback Graham Mertz entered the transfer portal this offseason, and after Fickell was hired by Wisconsin, the coach was searching for a new option at quarterback.

He is getting Evers, who will have four years of eligibility remaining and will be eligible to play next season for the Badgers. The staff also has three-star quarterback Cole LaCrue from Broomfield, Colorado, committed in the 2023 class, as well as freshman Myles Burkett.