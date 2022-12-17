Quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 class, decommitted from Ohio State on Saturday.

Raiola is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect from Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona. He's the top overall prospect and the No. 1 pocket-passing quarterback for the 2024 cycle.

He had been committed to the Buckeyes since May, and chose Ohio State over USC, Alabama and a handful of other major programs. His uncle, Donovan Raiola, was retained as Nebraska's offensive line coach when Matt Rhule was recently hired as the head coach.

Raiola's father, Dominic, a former NFL offensive lineman, told ESPN that his son isn't planning on making any new commitments in the near future. They will take time off from recruiting over the holidays and take the process as it comes over the next few months.

As a junior this season, Raiola threw for 2,435 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He threw for 3,341 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions during his sophomore season and has 11 rushing touchdowns over the past two years.

With his decommitment, the Buckeyes still have three ESPN Junior 300 prospects committed in the 2024 class, including receiver Jeremiah Smith, safety Garrett Stover and offensive lineman Ian Moore.

Because it's the 2024 cycle, the staff will have plenty of time to fill the spot with another quarterback, but losing out on the No. 1 overall recruit will be difficult. The staff has three-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who recently flipped from Washington, committed in 2023, and Devin Brown, who was a freshman this season.