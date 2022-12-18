TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy this season, announced his intention to declare for the 2023 NFL draft following the upcoming College Football Playoff.

Duggan, a fourth-year player with one season of eligibility left, made his announcement Sunday afternoon, noting, "We still have business to take care of." He will lead No. 3 TCU into the CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 against No. 2 Michigan.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Duggan is rated as ESPN's 240th overall prospect for the draft. He finished second for the Heisman behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams, receiving 188 first-place votes and appearing on 78.5% of ballots.

Despite not winning the starting quarterback job before the season, Duggan replaced the injured Chandler Morris in the opener against Colorado. He has passed for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns with only four interceptions, and added 404 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Duggan won two national quarterback awards, the Davey O'Brien and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, while earning second-team Associated Press All-America honors and being named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He started his first three seasons at TCU under a different coaching staff and has 9,241 career passing yards and 71 touchdowns, along with 1,837 rushing yards and 25 rushing scores. Duggan ranks third in TCU history in both career passing touchdowns and touchdowns responsible for (36), while ranking fourth in completion percentage (64.9).