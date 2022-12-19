Troy Franklin hauls in the dime from Bo Nix as Oregon reclaims the lead before halftime. (0:37)

The Bo Nix experience will continue at Oregon for one more season.

In a video released by the school Sunday night dubbed "Bo Is Back," the senior quarterback announced he will return to the Ducks for his final year of eligibility.

"There's nothing like a Saturday in Autzen Stadium, in front of the best fans in college football," Nix said. "There's nothing like being an Oregon Duck. For 2023, I'm back."

Nix transferred from Auburn to Eugene last offseason and, under the guidance of his former quarterbacks coach-turned-offensive coordinator, Kenny Dillingham, had the best season of his college career.

Over 12 games, Nix accounted for 3,893 total yards of offense. He had 41 total touchdowns (27 passing, 14 rushing) while helping No. 15 Oregon to a 9-3 season.

The Ducks will close the 2022 season against North Carolina in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28.

Despite Dillingham's departure to become Arizona State's head coach, Nix's decision to run it back is a boon for an Oregon team that will once again be one of the most talented teams in the country.

With Nix remaining under center, the Ducks will be a favorite to win the Pac-12 and a contender to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2014.