Jackson State freshman cornerback Travis Hunter entered the transfer portal on Sunday night, a source told ESPN.

Hunter shocked the football world when he decommitted from Florida State and signed with Jackson State as the No. 2 prospect overall in the 2022 class. He was the first five-star recruit to sign with an FCS school and part of coach Deion Sanders' incredible recruiting haul at Jackson State.

Hunter was a 6-foot-1, 165-pound true freshman this season and had two interceptions and 10 pass breakups on defense. He also played wide receiver and caught 18 passes for 188 yards and four touchdowns.

He had 19 career interceptions in high school and 114 total tackles on defense, while racking up 3,807 receiving yards and 46 receiving touchdowns.

Hunter is one of 22 Jackson State players who have entered the transfer portal since the transfer window opened on Dec. 5. Sanders was hired as Colorado's next head coach on Dec. 3 and made it very clear he would bring some of his former players with him.

That included his son, Shedeur, who started at quarterback the past two seasons at Jackson State. Shedeur Sanders won the Jerry Rice FCS national freshman of the year award in 2021 and led Jackson State to an undefeated regular season in 2022.

Hunter has not announced where he will play next or if he plans to follow Sanders to Colorado.