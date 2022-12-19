Check out the highlights that Dorian Singer is bringing to USC. (2:13)

Former Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer, the Pac-12's leading receiver, is set to transfer to USC, continuing a trend of top wideouts joining the Trojans.

Singer earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors this season, recording 1,105 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 66 receptions for Arizona. He had seven receptions for 141 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in an Oct. 29 loss to USC, which included a career-long 73-yard reception.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Singer, who announced his transfer decision on Twitter, will join Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams and others with USC in 2023. USC coach Lincoln Riley built his first Trojans team largely on notable transfers, who included Williams from Oklahoma and several notable receivers, including 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison from Pitt, Mario Williams from Oklahoma and Brenden Rice from Colorado.

Singer entered the transfer portal Dec. 5. He joined Arizona as a preferred walk-on in 2021 but soon earned a scholarship and had 301 receiving yards on 18 catches that season. Singer and Jacob Cowing, a transfer from Wyoming, became the first Arizona tandem to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.